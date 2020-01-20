Homicide victim’s family to donate his organs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville's latest homicide victims could be giving others a better life.
The family of a man who was gunned down last Thursday is now donating his organs.
“They see the benefit of what they did to save others’ lives in remembrance and honor of the one they lost,” Christopher 2X, community activist and Executive Director of the Game Changers’ organization said.
27-year-old Derrick Lawrence and an unidentified woman were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Thursday.
Lawrence later died from the attack.
Christopher 2X said Lawrence's family made the decision to donate his organs as a way to cope with their loss.
“It is agonizing for families to try and come to the grips of trying to process the information that quick to do that,” Christopher 2X said. “Basically it's something that comes from the gut and the spirit.”
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) reports out of 137 organ donors in 2019, nine were homicide victims.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.