Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is moving some MS-13 gang members into more restricted housing at high-security facilities across the U.S. after an MS-13 leader stabbed a rival gang member at a federal prison in Virginia. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The stabbing happened Wednesday at USP Lee in Jonesville. The people say the MS-13 leader stabbed an inmate associated with the Mexican Mafia. The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that the inmate was injured but survived the attack.