Louisville coffee shop looking for two attempted break-in suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were caught on camera attempting to break into a local coffee shop Friday. Now, the coffee shop is asking for help locating them.
Fante’s Coffee, located on Grinstead Drive, posted the security camera footage Friday on their Facebook page. They said that the two people caught on camera did not make it inside, but they did break the surveillance camera.
The owner is asking anyone who may know anything about the attempted break-in to give the store a call at (502) 454-0543.
Their Facebook post said the store is offering a free cup of drip coffee every day for a year for anyone who can help lead to an arrest of the two suspects.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.