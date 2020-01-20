Man shot on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot on Poplar Level Road.
The shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road around 3 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
