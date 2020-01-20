Paoli Peaks making snow in preparation for Wednesday reopening

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - With chilly weather returning to the area, Paoli Peaks has started preparing for a reopening by making fresh snow. Now a date has been set for the Southern Indiana ski resort to open back up.
Through updates on Twitter, Paoli Peaks has been posting about the ski resort’s condition since they shut down temporarily back in December. Paoli Peaks had closed due to warmer weather leaving them unable to make additional snow for operations.
On January 18, the resort posted that snow was being made thanks to the returning cold temperatures. No opening date was set at the time. However, a post on Monday morning states that snow is continuing to be made in preparation for a reopening on Wednesday, January 22.
Paoli Peaks says that they will open at noon on Wednesday for skiers and snowboarders, and Arctic Blast Snow Tubing will return on Friday open during normal hours.
The resort says that snow will continue to be made as long as conditions permit. For more updates on Paoli Peaks, including snow reports and open lanes and trails, visit their website.
