Police pursuit ends in crash on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people accused of thefts, vehicle break-ins and fraud cases in multiple states are behind bars following a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Eastern Parkway.
According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 71 near Crestwood on Sunday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop and led police on a pursuit down I-71 that ended when the vehicle hit a curb and crashed on Eastern Parkway near I-65.
Two people inside the vehicle, Ashlee M. Barcello-Frytek, 26, and Tyler T. Striggles, 18, both from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were taken into custody following a foot pursuit.
Barcello-Frytek and Striggles were taken to University of Louisville Hospital then booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
