Wendy’s, Fazoli’s franchisee accused of violating child labor requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville-based franchisee of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s was ordered to pay a penalty for violating child labor requirements.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found Manna Inc., “violated child labor requirements by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law. Investigators found 446 minors worked before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. on school nights, worked more than 3 hours on a school day or worked more than 8 hours on a non-school day – all FLSA violations.”
Of the restaurants found in violation, 18 of them were Wendy’s locations in Kentucky, with 15 in Louisville. Out of those restaurants, 175 minors were involved.
Manna Inc. will have to pay $157,114.
In addition to Kentucky, violations were found in restaurants in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. To view the full report, click here.
