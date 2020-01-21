American Red Cross in need of blood donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross has announced that it is in need of donors willing to give blood.
The organization stated that winter is a difficult season to collect enough blood and platelet donations for patients in need. They also say that donations slow down the month of January due to weather and seasonal illness.
The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types, especially Type O which has a critical shortage. They ask that anyone willing to donate to seek out a local blood drive and donate blood or platelets.
For more information on where you can donate, visit the American Red Cross’ website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.