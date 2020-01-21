1 Bellarmine falls 81-75 to #23 Indianapolis in overtime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #1 Bellarmine fell behind #23 Indianapolis (12-4, 4-4) 42-27 at the half and despite forcing overtime with a late Ethan Claycomb three, the Knights lost 81-75. It was their first loss of the season.
Bellarmine turned the ball over 11 times in that first half.
Alex Cook led the Knights with 21 points and 5 rebounds. Ben Weyer added 16 points and 9 rebounds.
Down three with less than :40 seconds to play, Dylan Penn got a steal and found Claycomb for the triple that tied the game at 70 and forced OT.
The Knights (14-1, 7-1 GLVC) host Southwest Baptist (13-3, 6-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m. and host Drury (11-5, 4-4) Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
