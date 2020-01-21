Beshear taps former KSP commissioner to lead agency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A former commissioner of the Kentucky State Police who retired after 33 years of service is coming back to head the agency.
Rodney Brewer was appointed to the post by Gov. Andy Beshear on January 3.
Brewer, a Louisville native, was the longest serving commissioner of KSP having led the agency from December 2007 through February 2016.
During his years on the job, Brewer served in various assignments, including protection details for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
