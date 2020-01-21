Bricks stolen from Crawford County church, police investigating

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department have started an investigation after reports of bricks being stolen from a church.
A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said that a patron of Mt Zion Church on Speed Road informed police of a brick being stolen from the retaining wall between the church and the cemetery around 6:00 p.m. Friday.
The caller told police that there was a “red truck with a really nice flatbed” when they passed by the property. When the caller went back to approach the truck, it fled the scene with bricks sliding around the flatbed.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to report to Crawford County Dispatch by calling (812) 338-3616.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.