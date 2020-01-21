Documents show suspect was being investigated on possible new charges when Bevin freed him

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Court documents obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters show one of the violent offenders pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin bonded out of jail Friday after being indicted on new charges.
The documents also show Dayton Jones had an active drug investigation during the same time his sentence was being commuted.
Jones was convicted of sodomy and wanton endangerment in the brutal attack of a teenager during a party in 2014. The teen had to have surgery after the attack. Jones’s 15-year sentence was commuted by Bevin before he left office.
After receiving a tip, WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of an indictment dated January 10, 2020. He was charged with promoting contraband and as a persistent felony offender.
A closer look showed the drug investigation into Jones dates back to September 14, 2019, less than two months after Bevin signed Jones’s pardon documents. Meaning Jones had an active investigation while his sentence was being commuted.
“If he would have just picked up the phone we would have told him don’t pardon this guy, he’s hardly a model prisoner,” John Heck, the prosecutor in the original case told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez.
Jones bonded out of jail Friday with a $5,000 bond, according to the paperwork obtained by WAVE 3 News.
Bevin did away with Jones’ 15-year sentence despite cries from Heck and others who said the case against Jones was solid. Heck said he was never contacted or consulted about a possible pardon.
“I would have gone over the boxes of evidence that I had against him,” Heck said. “Including eyewitness testimony and an admission from Jones himself that he was complicit in the very violent assault that damn near killed a child.”
Heck explained that at least Jones will have to remain on the list of sexual predators because of a mix-up on the pardon form signed by the governor, which resulted in Jones’s sentence being commuted, not pardoned. That is also the reason why Jones was indicted and charges as a persistent felony offender January 10th.
