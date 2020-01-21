Flu numbers slowing down in Louisville and southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flu case numbers in the area have been decreasing in the past week according to new reports from Norton Healthcare.
The providers have confirmed a total of 1.066 cases of the flu in 15 counties across Louisville and southern Indiana last week, which is down 24 percent from the week of New Year’s.
Health officials have confirmed that so far this flu season, over 9,500 cases have been confirmed in western and southern Louisville and in Bullitt County.
People can still get flu shots from their doctor or health care professional. Norton Healthcare said the shot can lessen the severity of symptoms if the virus is caught.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.