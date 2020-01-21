FORECAST: Another chilly day ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yesterday’s stubborn clouds finally exit the region this morning.
Grab the sunglasses and the coat today; despite today’s sunshine highs only max out in the low to mid 30s.
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures tumble into the teens and low 20s.
Clouds increase again tomorrow as highs reach the 40s. Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Clouds remain Thursday as highs climb to near 50°. Rain arrives late Thursday night and lingers into the Friday.
Some snow is possible across the region late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
