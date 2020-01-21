ISP: Hitchhiker stole truck from Taco Bell, lead police on pursuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A hitchhiker led police on a 20-mile pursuit through two counties Monday evening.
According to Indiana State Police, the driver of a white, 1994 Chevrolet log truck pulled into a Taco Bell in Scottsburg around 7 p.m. and left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition. A few minutes later the owner of the truck realized it was missing.
ISP said Robert Lee Coffee, 29, of Indianapolis, was spotted driving the truck northbound on Interstate 65. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle near the Austin exit but said Coffee refused to pull over. The truck eventually stopped at the bottom the Seymour ramp at exit 50 and Coffee was taken into custody.
Police said they believed Coffee was hitchhiking from Bowling Green, Kentucky and he stole the truck to try and make it to Indianapolis.
The truck was returned to the owner.
Coffee was booked into the Scott County Jail and charged with auto theft, theft above $750, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.