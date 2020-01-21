JCPS: Fern Creek High School back to normal operations following report of gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two Jefferson County Public Schools are back to normal operations following a report of a gun on campus.
Fern Creek High School and Fern Creek Elementary School were placed on heightened security after there was a report of a gun at the high school campus, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.
Murphy said no weapon was found.
Louisville Metro police were called to the school around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday and are still on campus.
