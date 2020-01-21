JCPS: Fern Creek High School back to normal operations following report of gun on campus

Fern Creek High School was officially launched at the 15th Academies of Louisville school on Sept. 12, 2019 (Source: Vincent Bradford, WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | January 21, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 1:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two Jefferson County Public Schools are back to normal operations following a report of a gun on campus.

Fern Creek High School and Fern Creek Elementary School were placed on heightened security after there was a report of a gun at the high school campus, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.

Murphy said no weapon was found.

Louisville Metro police were called to the school around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday and are still on campus.

