Jeffersonville mother arrested after leaving children in car while shopping

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville woman has been arrested after leaving her ten-year-old and five-year-old children alone in her car while shopping at an area Walmart store.
Nashunda S. Greene, 40, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with Neglect of a Dependent.
According to Indiana State Police, an officer responded to the Walmart on Grant Line Road Sunday around 8:37 p.m. on a report from a concerned citizen that children were left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The officer arrived and was flagged down to the the vehicle, a red Chevrolet Malibu, which was not running. The temperature was near 37 degrees at the time. The investigation showed that the children were left in the car for a minimum of 15 minutes before the police were notified.
The children told the officer that their mother, Greene, was in the store shopping at the time. The mother was paged by an assisting officer in the store and was taken into custody when she arrived back to the vehicle.
Custody of the children was turned over to the father after the conclusion of the investigation.
