Ky. Derby Museum crowns Mercy Academy student as art contest grand prize winner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A senior at Mercy Academy was surprised in class Tuesday as the winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby Museum Horsing Around with Art Contest.
Anna Federico, a twelfth grader, was surprised with a dozen red roses in class, and six box seat tickets to the 2020 Kentucky Derby. Her artwork will also be displayed for a year in the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Students from grades 1-12 in Louisville Metro public and private schools were eligible to send in their artwork to the contest. All entries into the contest will be displayed at the Kentucky Derby Museum from now until March 15th.
This year, the Kentucky Derby Museum gave out more than 75 awards for the contest, from eight main awards such as the Thoroughbred Award and the WinStar Award, all the way to divisional award winners and honorable mentions.
