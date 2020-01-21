Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — More than 200 workers are worried about the future of their jobs at a southern Indiana warehouse. The company that operates Legacy Supply Chain Services in Jeffersonville has notified state officials that it would cease operations and lay off all 257 employees in March. Many of those workers gathered outside the warehouse this past week to protest what their union leader says is uncertainty with a new subcontractor taking over the facility for Chinese-based appliance maker Haier Group. The union local president says the current employees can reapply for their jobs, but those positions will through a temporary agency without any guarantee of keeping their current pay or benefits.