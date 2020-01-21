Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BOY AND FATHER SHOT-WRESTLING
Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said. The Herald-Times reports that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana. Police say the gun, which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back, fell and discharged one shot. Both the boy and his father were shot in the head. Both were taken by helicopter to Indianapolis hospitals. Police say the father's injuries were not life-threatening.
INFANT MORTALITY
Indiana's infant mortality rate at its lowest in 6 years
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say Indiana saw the biggest decrease in its infant mortality rate in six years. According to The Indianapolis Star, the state had one of the highest rates in the nation; 559 infants died in 2018 compared to 602 the previous year. The Indiana state health commissioner says it's a culmination of a number of years of very intensive efforts from multiple state agencies and Gov. Eric Holcomb. She hopes tackling infant mortality will have a positive impact on maternal health as well, considering Indiana's maternal mortality rate is also among the highest in the nation.
JEFFERSONVILLE WAREHOUSE LAYOFFS
Hundreds of Indiana warehouse workers face job uncertainty
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — More than 200 workers are worried about the future of their jobs at a southern Indiana warehouse. The company that operates Legacy Supply Chain Services in Jeffersonville has notified state officials that it would cease operations and lay off all 257 employees in March. Many of those workers gathered outside the warehouse this past week to protest what their union leader says is uncertainty with a new subcontractor taking over the facility for Chinese-based appliance maker Haier Group. The union local president says the current employees can reapply for their jobs, but those positions will through a temporary agency without any guarantee of keeping their current pay or benefits.
LIBRARIES-LATE FEES
2 Indiana counties become latest to end library late fees
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Libraries in two southern Indiana counties have become the latest in the state to stop fining patrons for overdue items. The Owen County Public Library’s trustees voted last month to end overdue fines on Jan. 1. And last week the Monroe County Public Library’s trustees voted both to end their overdue fines and cancel patrons’ past debt. The Herald-Times reports that both counties had charged 25-cent daily overdue fines, although they had eliminated fines for overdue children's books years ago. Monroe County library employee Chris Jackson says library administrators looked into the practices of “libraries large and small” before deciding to end the fines.
FALLING TREE DEATH
Authorities: Child, 6, dies after being hit by falling tree
BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Indiana say a 6-year-old child who was hit by a falling tree is dead. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office said authorities were called Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders dispatched to the scene were unable to save the child, identified as Elliana Cobb of Boonville. The Warrick County Coroner's Office is investigating.
BC-IN-GARY HOMICIDES
Data: Gary's 2019 homicide count highest since 2007
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The northwest Indiana city of Gary reported 58 homicides in 2019. That's the highest since 2007 when there were 71. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the murder count last year was up 45% from 40 in 2019. Domestic killings jumped by nearly 90%, from eight in 2018 to 15 in 2019. Police Commander Jack Hamady says gang-related homicides were down compared to 2018. Police hope to increase funding for a recently reorganized drug unit and to receive outside funding for SWAT and K-9 programs, along with strengthening partnerships with local, state and federal agencies.
LAKE MICHIGAN-BEACH RIGHTS
Indiana mulls law aiming to limit Lake Michigan beach access
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would undo a landmark Indiana Supreme Court ruling that affirmed that the shoreline of Lake Michigan is owned by the state and held in trust for use by all residents. Rep. Doug Miller sponsored legislation that would give up the state's ownership of large swaths of Indiana's lake shoreline to adjacent private property owners if their deeds indicate the land extends to Lake Michigan. The Indiana House Committee on Judiciary heard testimony Monday from residents, interest groups and legislators on the proposal. The committee will discuss it again Jan. 27.
DAMS-REPAIRS
Northern Indiana county seeks to overturn dam repairs ruling
PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county is seeking to overturn a court ruling that puts it on the hook for costly repairs to six aging dams in a lake-filled subdivision. Miami County is challenging a Marion County judge’s August ruling which found in part that Miami County was fully responsible for repairing the dams at the Hidden Hills subdivision. The Kokomo Tribune reports that the county has asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn that decision, arguing that the dams are only used by the subdivision's residents for their “own private pleasure.'' Subdivision residents have asked the appeals court to uphold the Marion County judge’s ruling.