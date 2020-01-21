LMPD officer officially fired after traffic-stop kiss in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer has been fired after being accused of kissing a woman during a traffic stop back in 2017.
Richard Barron had been fighting to keep his job, appealing with the LMPD Merit Board back in December after a WAVE 3 News investigation brought the incident to light.
In 2017, the victim alleged that she was kissed on the lips by Barron after a minor car crash near the La Quinta Inn on Preston Highway.
PREVIOUS STORIES
The woman gave her testimony during board hearings in December, where she said she thanked the officer for only giving her a citation and not towing her car, which had an expired license plate. She said that she joked with him about sharing a hug.
She reported that Barron leaned in for a hug, pressed his cheek against hers, and then kissed her with an open mouth.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad had fired Barron after the investigation of the incident, and then for lying about it.
Barron said that he misread the situation and thought he should get his job back. He told the board today that he was sorry and that he should get his job back.
The department’s attorney Mitchell Denham argued on the woman’s behalf letting the board know how scared she had been during the traffic stop.
The board agreed that Barron should not be employed with LMPD again.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.