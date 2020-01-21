LMPD officers claim department’s re-organization could put safety at risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have another mess on their hands as officers file a grievance against the department through their union.
The grievance is in response to what LMPD Chief Steve Conrad called a re-organization. But officers don't believe it's a re-organization at all, but rather a constriction that could unnecessarily remove highly skilled officers from specialized positions.
As part of the Chief's shake-up all officers were faced with having to re-apply for their jobs. The FOP believes a department-wide re-application process will create an arbitrary and unfair mess.
But, that's not their only worry.
The FOP’s Vice President, Ryan Nichols told WAVE 3 News it is going to drive even more officers to leave LMPD putting the public’s safety at risk.
"Once it gets to the point that it gets to the point where the community feels that impact," Nichols said, "it will take years to recover from."
Nichols said the department was already understaffed before a record number of officers started leaving last year. LMPD lost nearly 15 percent of its officers in a little over a year, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters exposed in an exclusive investigation.
The FOP hopes that the department will work with them to find a solution before it gets to the hands of a third-party arbitrator.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.