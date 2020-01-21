Louisville Zoo offering ways for visitors to help those impacted in Australia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is giving the local community a way to give back to the people and animals affected by the bushfires in Australia.
The CEO of Zoos Victoria in Australia has been in contact with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which the Louisville Zoo is accredited by. In Australia, they are continuing to monitor the situation impacting Australian wildlife.
While the fires are located at a distance from the zoos in Victoria, the veterinary teams have been sent to the areas affected in order to set up medical care facilities. The care will continue long-term as surviving animals likely won’t have food or shelter available to them where the fires have spread.
The Louisville Zoo has committed $1000 of its Conservation Fund toward the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund set up by Zoos Victoria. Louisville Zoo will continue to receive updates from Zoos Victoria and the AZA in order to ensure the funds are being used in the most effective way possible towards helping out wildlife in Australia.
Guests of the Louisville Zoo can help contribute to this fund by visiting the Louisville Zoo’s Conservation Fund website. Donations made to the fund are tax-deductible.
The Louisville Zoo says that 100 percent of donations on this site will be sent to Zoos Victoria for their Bushfire Wildlife Fund.
