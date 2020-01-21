Man accused of robbing family in dating app setup

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of trying to rob a family as part of a setup that was orchestrated on a dating app.
According to an arrest report, Maurice Walters, 18, and another man forcefully entered a home on Hillcrest Drive on Jan. 12, held the residents at gunpoint and demanded money.
The homeowner and his son got into an altercation with Walters. During the altercation the homeowner broke a couple of his fingers and Walters pants ripped. Because of his ripped pants, Walters wallet was left in the yard when he tried to flee.
The family who was held at gunpoint said the son had connected with a woman on Tinder and invited her to meet him at his parents’ house. Minutes after his date arrived Walters and another man broke open the front door.
Walters is also accused of damaging a vehicle in a separate incident on Dec. 17, 2019. An arrest report states a woman was inside a vehicle when Walters jumped on the hood while he was holding a brick and slammed the brick through the front windshield.
Walters was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with robbery and criminal mischief.
