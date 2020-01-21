Meijer reducing food waste through partnership with discount food app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grocery store chain Meijer has announced Tuesday a partnership with app Flashfood in order to cut down food waste in its stores by the end of 2020.
The partnership allows stores to upload food items that are near their expiration date, such as meat, produce, seafood, deli, and bakery products at up to a 50 percent discount using the Flashfood app. Customers then download the app, purchase and pick up the groceries at their local Meijer.
According to a news release, Meijer began testing this program in 2019 in four stores in Michigan. The test brought in more than 1,000 active users during the period, diverting thousands of pounds of food from landfills.
Meijer plans to expand the partnership to all its stores by the end of 2020, with rollout beginning this February.
