New Ireland Army Health Clinic to open at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - At the Fort Knox Army Post, there's going to be a brand new healthcare facility available for military members and their families.
From optometry, to radiology, primary care and other options, the new Ireland Army Health Clinic is complete.
It's named after Major General Merritte Ireland. The old hospital on post was named after him too. His great great granddaughter was in attendance Tuesday.
"It’s just such an honor,” Kelly Ireland said, “to know that the community is going to be getting that excellent care that they deserve, soldiers and their family members.”
The clinic doesn't offer inpatient services quite like a hospital does, but some of those services haven't been available on post for a few years, so they rely heavily on outside healthcare.
"We communicate constantly with our providers that are out on the network outside the gates,” Major General John Evans said, “to make sure that they know the size of our population, what our population’s needs are, so they can service that population as well.”
The clinic officially opens on Wednesday.
