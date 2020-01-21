Snow and fun return to Paoli Peaks

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - The return to winter weather isn’t all bad. For some good news, the cold weather is bringing back the fun at Paoli Peaks.
To the delight of skiers and snowboarders, the resort, which has been closed since Christmas, will open the slopes again Wednesday January 22. The snow is back and ready to go as customers have been waiting for its return.
Thanks to the welcome cold, the science of water, air and ground temperatures being right, along with good humidity and cloud cover, they were able to make snow for a large window of time.
A team working 12-hour shifts got a substantial base and now plan to be open for the rest of season which will run into mid-March.
“We started making (snow) again on Saturday night and we were able to make it straight through Sunday as well as into Monday morning,” Paoli Peaks Marketing and Advertising Manager Sylvia Crick told us. “It was perfect weather for it and we’re right at a great temperature which allowed for a really good amount of snow to be made.”
Right now, they are grooming the snow so it looks great when they open Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding.
Arctic Blast snow tubing starts Friday at 5:00 p.m. Midnight hours will begin again this weekend as Friday kicks off College Night.
