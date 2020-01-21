SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

It has been a cold few days and now the thaw is taking place.
We will warm in the 40s and briefly 50s later this week as our next system rolls in. There is a very small window for a brief wintry mix Thursday as moisture increases with a slightly better chance at a rain/snow mix or all wet snow Friday night/early Saturday.
All rain in the middle.
The Friday night/Saturday setup isn’t ideal for snow as it will be yet another marginal event on temperatures. It is only Tuesday so we have plenty of time to fine-tune the details but for now, it looks minor.
The video today will take a closer look at this setup, a stronger system next week and some of the new long term data rolling in.
