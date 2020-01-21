Traffic stop in Scott County leads to arrest for meth possession

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Indianapolis residents have been arrested after troopers find two pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
According to Indiana State Police, around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, an officer from ISP in Sellersburg was patrolling on I-65 in Scott County. The officer saw a silver Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound at a high speed and initiated a traffic stop near the northbound Austin exit.
The driver, 39-year-old Derek Ellis from Indianapolis, was found to be wanted in Marion County.
Further investigation of the vehicle uncovered two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.
Ellis and the passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Tyesha Bell from Indianapolis, were arrested on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. They have been booked in Scott County Jail.
