Woman rescues toddler wandering alone in street by himself at night in the cold

“I hope maybe this was a one-time issue with this mom and she had a lapse in judgment and this is all it will take to get her back on track,” Bridges said, adding that she can’t stop thinking of all the things that could have happened to the boy. “It’s a miracle. If that doesn’t enforce like never look at your phone when you are driving, never do anything like that. For me, luckily, I was paying full attention, but if I would have done anything wrong, I could have hit him and it would have changed everybody’s life.”