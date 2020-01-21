‘You’re just sitting there scared’: Students, parents react after lockdowns at Fern Creek schools

“Your heart’s beating," Spencer said. “You don’t know what’s going on. Police is not telling you anything. We’re just standing out here waiting for something to happen, and that’s the most terrifying part of it. The whole time I’m anxious. I’m sweaty. I’m out here calling my grandmother, letting her know what’s going on, checking on [my daughter]. [My daughter’s] calling me. It’s just a very panicky moment."