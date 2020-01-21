‘You’re just sitting there scared’: Students, parents react after lockdowns at Fern Creek schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two Jefferson County Public Schools are back to normal operations following a report of a gun on campus.
Fern Creek High School and Fern Creek Elementary School were placed on heightened security after there was a report of a gun at the high school campus, according to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.
Murphy said no weapon was found.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the school around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Parents like Dorothy Spencer waited across the street for their children to be released.
“Your heart’s beating," Spencer said. “You don’t know what’s going on. Police is not telling you anything. We’re just standing out here waiting for something to happen, and that’s the most terrifying part of it. The whole time I’m anxious. I’m sweaty. I’m out here calling my grandmother, letting her know what’s going on, checking on [my daughter]. [My daughter’s] calling me. It’s just a very panicky moment."
Around 1:30 p.m., the “all-clear” was given and students were released to their parents.
“Nobody really knows what was going on," senior Matthew Moore said. "You’re just sitting there scared and stuff.”
Other students were just relieved to be unharmed.
“Just to know nobody got hurt and everybody got out unscathed and everything," sophomore Andrew Cummins said. "So it was a really big relief.”
In an email, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell told WAVE 3 News “all parties are secured.”
Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon:
"I wanted to let you know about an incident that impacted our school today, as I value being a part of your child’s education and always want to ensure open lines of communication.
This afternoon we received a report of a weapon on our school’s campus. JCPS Security and local law enforcement responded and investigated, determined there was no weapon, and issued an all clear. During the time of the investigation we temporarily raised our security level out of an abundance of caution, and have now resumed normal operations.
Our primary concern is and will always be the safety of your children and our school community, and we will always err on the side of keeping them safe.
Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Rebecca Nicolas, Principal
Fern Creek High School"
