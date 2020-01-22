At-risk shelter pets flown from Puerto Rico to New Jersey after earthquakes

(WAVE) – Shelter animals in need were flown from Puerto Rico to New Jersey as the island country continues to be impacted by earthquakes and aftershocks.
They were flown to Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday, according to a report by NBC New York.
After dropping off disaster relief supplies to Puerto Rico, the plane was loaded with 116 dogs and cats that were brought to the states, according to a post by The Sato Project on Facebook, which headed the operation.
They are reportedly healthy and waiting for their forever homes at Saint Hubert’s Animal Adoption Centers in North Branch and Ledgewood, New Jersey.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.