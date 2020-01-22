Bill would require kids to wear helmets; parents could be fined

House Bill 1174 would apply to anyone under 18 on public property. (Source: pexels.com)
By Sarah Jackson | January 22, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 12:13 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - A new law being discussed in Indiana would allow police to fine parents of children caught riding a bicycle, skateboard, skates or non-motorized scooter without a helmet.

House Bill 1174 would apply to anyone under 18 on public property.

The law would allow police to fine parents $25 and impound what the child is riding.

Sponsors said the goal of the bill is to make sure children are wearing helmets. The bill also includes a program to provide free helmets to police and fire departments across Indiana.

