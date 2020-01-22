Bill would require kids to wear helmets; parents could be fined

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - A new law being discussed in Indiana would allow police to fine parents of children caught riding a bicycle, skateboard, skates or non-motorized scooter without a helmet.
House Bill 1174 would apply to anyone under 18 on public property.
The law would allow police to fine parents $25 and impound what the child is riding.
Sponsors said the goal of the bill is to make sure children are wearing helmets. The bill also includes a program to provide free helmets to police and fire departments across Indiana.
To see the full bill, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.