Christmas trees re-purposed into habitat material at Taylorsville Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holidays are over and the Christmas trees have all come down. Now, once live trees that had been donated to be recycled will now serve a new purpose.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife began collecting trees to be recycled the day after Christmas. The trees are being clustered into bodies of water and used as a fish habitat. These attract fish back into the many area lakes in the state of Kentucky.
Around six hundred trees were taken from the McNeely Lake Boat Ramp drop site to Taylorsville Lake on Tuesday. There are around a dozen drop off sites across the state.
“A lot of our lakes in Kentucky are in excess of 50 years old, because of that a lot of the wooded cover that fish depend on for refuge and feeding a lot of the wooded covers been depleted,” Joseph Zimmerman, Fisheries Habitat Coordinator said. “This is just one of the tools we use to replenish the lost habitat.”
Last year, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said they received more than 3,000 trees from people willing to donate their live Christmas trees after the holidays.
