Daycare operator charged in death of infant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The operator of an unlicensed daycare center where a child died last year is now facing charges in connection with the child's death.
Delta Renee Trimble is scheduled to be Clark Circuit Court this afternoon for her initial court appearance.
Trimble is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, reckless supervision by a child care provider and operating a child care center without a license.
On September 12, 2019, a 5-month-old child under the care of Trimble was found unresponsive. The young boy was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
