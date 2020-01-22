1 dead, 1 critically injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died and another was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a semi in Marion County.
Kentucky State Police said Richard Spalding, 29, of Loretto, Kentucky was driving a 2011 Ford F-250 south on Veterans Memorial Highway when he crossed into the path of a 2000 International semi around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Spalding was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
