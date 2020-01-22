Dino’s Food Mart manager frustrated after Monday’s deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The crackling of chicken in the deep fryer is what customers of Dino’s Food Mart in West Louisville are used to hearing. On Wednesday afternoon, the place with the self-proclaimed “best chicken in town” was busy serving their popular staple to people who came for the lunch-time rush.
Wednesday’s familiar sounds, though, were wildly different from the ones heard at the store on Monday night when two people were shot, one of them killed, in the store’s parking lot.
“All of a sudden there were shots, ‘Bam, bam, bam, bam!’ and the guy disappeared," store manager Ray Jumah said. "We didn’t even know what happened, what was going on. It just happened real quick. We couldn’t even recognize what was happening in a matter of seconds.”
Jumah has been the manager at Dino’s for five years. Two days after the shooting, he was still upset and said what happened is simply the latest crime in Louisville’s West End.
WAVE 3 News gathered LMPD crime data which shows 80 incidents within a quarter of a mile from the store since Dec. 1, 2019, ranging in everything from vandalism to Monday’s homicide.
Jumah told WAVE 3 News it’s hard for his store cameras to catch everything. He also showed WAVE 3 News a contract he signed with Kentuckiana Law Enforcement to put an off-duty officer outside of the store four days a week.
But Jumah said he and his co-workers still need more protection.
“With all of the stuff that’s going on outside, it seems like we need to get more security involved," he said.
Dino’s customers, like Michael Harris, echoed that frustration.
Harris told WAVE 3 News he grew up in the West End and lost a cousin to gun violence. He said people who live in the neighborhood need to be kinder to each other.
“Our black men are out here dying," Harris said, "and it’s very distracting and it worries me that our people are still doing the same thing, man. I mean, when is it going to change? I don’t know.”
Jumah doesn’t know either, but until change comes, he said the store will do it’s best to be safe.
“We are here to show love," Jumah said. "We are here for peace. We are here to serve and get service as well.”
An LMPD spokesman told WAVE 3 News officers are still investigating Monday’s deadly shooting and that no new information is available.
