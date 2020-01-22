FORECAST: Cold, sunny start with clouds returning this afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be back on the increase by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm a bit more on southerly winds into the 40s.
By Wednesday night the skies are mostly cloudy as the next big weather-maker moves in our direction.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Clouds hold for much of Thursday with a flurry or sprinkle possible early in the day. However, the bigger rain chance will develop late afternoon Thursday. Highs will warm well into the 40s.
Rain chances continue to increase as the area of low pressure approaches Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will stay above freezing, near 40 degrees.
Our next weather system rolls in Thursday night into Saturday. Most of it will be rain with a small window to mix with or change to snow late Friday night.
