FORECAST: Rain chances going up over the next 12-24 hours

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain arrives later Thursday
- Prepare for a wet Friday morning commute
- Rain/snow mix by early Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to build and will slow the drop in temperatures later tonight.
Lows will fall near or just below the freezing mark by early Thursday morning. Expect clouds to continue to build Thursday with a slight rain chance during the afternoon. However, the bigger rain chance will arrive during the evening hours. Highs will warm into the 40s. A chilly rain will increase Thursday night.
After a slight temperature drop in the evening, temperatures will rise into the mid-40s by sunrise Friday. You may want to give yourself some extra time for the Friday morning commute. We’ll start off with widespread rain. That steady rain will start to move east of our area by the afternoon. Colder air will also move in at that point. Highs in the 40s.
The long-range forecast has temperatures at or above normal into the first of February. No real strong signs of cold/snowy winter weather at this point in the forecast.
