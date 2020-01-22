FORECAST: Rain develops late Thursday afternoon and night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FRIDAY AM: Messy commute possible with steady rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly cloudy sky will rule into Wednesday afternoon with cool highs just over the 40 degree mark.
Cloudy skies tonight which will keep temperatures up compared to previous nights. Lows generally near or just below the freezing mark.
Clouds hold for much of Thursday with a flurry or sprinkle possible early in the day. However, the bigger rain chance will develop late afternoon Thursday. Highs will warm well into the 40s.
A chilly rain will increase Thursday night. After a slight temperature drop in the evening, temperatures will rise into the mid 40s by sunrise.
Rain will mix with or change to wet snow Friday night into early Saturday. Slushy, light amounts will be possible.
