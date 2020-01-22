Grandsire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah dies at 20 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The grandsire of 2015 Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah, Empire Maker, died over the weekend.
The stallion was also the paternal grandsire of Always Dreaming, who won the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
He died at 20 years old at Gainesway Farm in Lexington, according to a report by Thoroughbred Daily News, after suffering from a rare disease that compromised his immune system.
Empire Maker won the 2003 Belmont Stakes.
He sired 726 individual winners, 62 black-type winners, including 33 at the graded level, and a dozen Grade 1 winners.
