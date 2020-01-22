Hagans leads #15 UK to 89-79 win over Georgia

(WAVE) - Ashton Hagans improved to 3-0 against the school he originally committed to as #15 Kentucky beat Georgia 89-79 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
Hagans led all scorers with 23 points and added 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.
The Cats led 10-2 early, but the Bulldogs closed the gap to 41-35 by the half. Georgia got as close as two early in the second half.
It was 55-52 when Keion Brooks ignited a 14-4 UK run. The freshman forward scored six of his eight points during that run, capping it off with a dunk for a 69-56 Cats lead.
“I love the fact that Keion has stepped in now and been that third big and it’s what I told them, I said look, if someone’s playing well they’re staying in and you have to accept it,” UK head coach John Calipari said.
Nick Richards added 20 points and 8 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley scored 12 and EJ Montgomery 10 for UK.
The Cats improve to 14-4, 5-1 in the SEC. Georgia falls to 11-7, 1-4.
Kentucky visits #18 Texas Tech on Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Red Raiders are 12-6 after a 65-54 loss at TCU on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.