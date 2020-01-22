Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a 76-61 win over No. 13 Butler. Kamar Baldwin led the fading Bulldogs with 21 points. Butler missed 15 of 20 3-pointers and lost its third straight game. The Wildcats have won five straight games and 11 of 12 overall.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — No. 21 Illinois used a second-half offensive flurry to pull away from Purdue 79-62 for its fifth consecutive win. Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. Trent Frazier had 21. Illinois swept the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09 and is off to its best start in Big Ten play since 2005-06. Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14 points as the Boilermakers' 15-game winning streak in home conference games came to an end. Illinois erased a 30-29 halftime deficit by scoring the first seven points of the second half and never trailed again.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The University of Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after receiving additional reports of misconduct off the court. Todd Lickliter was hired as the new head coach of the Purple Aces and will take over immediately. McCarty is a former Kentucky star who was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school's Title IX policy. McCarty's team stunned the college basketball world earlier this season with an upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky. Lickliter is a former coach at Butler and Iowa.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 off the bench for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers. Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece to lead Indiana.