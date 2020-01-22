Indiana faces tough test vs No. 11 Michigan State

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith is also a key contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman, who is averaging a double-double with 13.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.