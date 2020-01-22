JCPS eyes March vote on final in-house security plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Six months into the first school year in a decade without school resource officers, the plan for a JCPS in-house security force continues to take shape.
At a policy committee meeting Tuesday, discussions focused on officer training and arresting powers, and there was a back-and-forth about the latter issue.
Under the latest proposal, the officers, who will be district employees, will carry guns and have the power of arrest.
The policy, however, would prohibit an officer from using handcuffs on a child under 12.
The plan also calls for more training for SROs than what is required by the state.
In the draft up for discussion, an SRO wouldn’t look like police officers seen patrolling the streets. They’ll wear a badge and have a gun, taser, and handcuffs, but uniforms would look more like what teachers wear.
Another meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 4 to continue the discussion.
“This is not just something that is created overnight,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “Taking the feedback of the committee and then making changes, we know we’re going to have to have several more meetings it looks like before we get to a final vote at our board of education.”
Pollio said they’re now looking at the March business meeting for a final vote on the policy.
To read the current proposal, click here.
