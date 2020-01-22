$80K Galt House Hotel renovation more than halfway finished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The renovation of the Galt House Hotel in Downtown Louisville is 65 percent complete.
Per a press release from the Galt House Hotel, about half of the 1,200 guest rooms have been made over. The other half will be finished by the end of the summer.
A new restaurant, Walker’s Exchange, and a bar, Jockey Silks, have already opened inside the hotel.
Swizzle, another restaurant, is set to open in the Galt House Hotel’s west tower this spring.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.