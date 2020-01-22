$80K Galt House Hotel renovation more than halfway finished

One of the renovated double rooms in the 1,239 room hotel (Source: Phylicia Ashley)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 9:56 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The renovation of the Galt House Hotel in Downtown Louisville is 65 percent complete.

Per a press release from the Galt House Hotel, about half of the 1,200 guest rooms have been made over. The other half will be finished by the end of the summer.

A new restaurant, Walker’s Exchange, and a bar, Jockey Silks, have already opened inside the hotel.

Swizzle, another restaurant, is set to open in the Galt House Hotel’s west tower this spring.

