LMPD investigating shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 8:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot in Louisville’s Taylor Berry neighborhood.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said Tuesday evening that a call came in around 7:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Clara Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Louisville Metro EMS and the LFD were called to the scene to render aid.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed to WAVE 3 News the victim was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment. The victim was alert and his wound appears to be non-fatal.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is working on the investigation.

Metrosafe reported there are no suspects.

Call 502-574-LMPD to report an anonymous tip to the police.

