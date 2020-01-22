LMPD investigating shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot in Louisville’s Taylor Berry neighborhood.
A Metrosafe spokesperson said Tuesday evening that a call came in around 7:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Clara Avenue.
When officers arrived in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Louisville Metro EMS and the LFD were called to the scene to render aid.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed to WAVE 3 News the victim was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment. The victim was alert and his wound appears to be non-fatal.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is working on the investigation.
Metrosafe reported there are no suspects.
Call 502-574-LMPD to report an anonymous tip to the police.
