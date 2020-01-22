Louisville football schedule released for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What do Scott Satterfield and his Louisville Cardinals do for an encore in 2020?
Following a 2019 season that saw the Cards make a six-win improvement from the previous season, UofL will get right down to business by opening the season with two conference games.
North Carolina State comes calling on Sept. 3, a nationally-televised Thursday night game at Cardinal Stadium.
Louisville will then visit national powerhouse Clemson on Sept. 12, before returning home for non-conference games against Murray State and Western Kentucky.
Road trips to Syracuse and Boston College follow before a midseason bye week on Oct. 17. Home games against Florida State and Virginia Tech then close the month of October.
A visit to Virginia and a home matchup against Wake Forest close the ACC portion of UofL’s schedule.
The Cards then visit Notre Dame on Nov. 21, before finishing their season at home against rival Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.