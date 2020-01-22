Lucky’s Market closing its Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lucky’s Market location in Louisville on North Hurstbourne Parkway will be closing its doors, the company confirmed through a Facebook post Tuesday.
The post said that all products will be significantly discounted in preparation for the store’s closure. They also say that going forward, the store’s new hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The Boulder, Co. based natural food store has planned to close 32 of its 39 stores in 10 states, according to a report from Progressive Grocer. The closures come after The Kroger Co.'s decision to divest its interest in Lucky’s Market back in December.
An exact date was not given for the store’s closure.
