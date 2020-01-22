Man accused of exposing himself to women on UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who has faced multiple indecent exposure charges is accused of exposing his genitals to females on the University of Louisville campus.
According to an arrest slip, 52-year-old James Thomas Wesbecker, also known as Tom Chesser, was driving a teal minivan when he exposed himself to a woman who was walking on Cardinal Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Jan. 13. The woman told police and his van was seen on surveillance video.
Three days later, Wesbecker returned to the University of Louisville campus and attempted to get a different female student to get into his van.
Wesbecker was taken into custody on Jan. 21. He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with indecent exposure.
Police said Wesbecker has been banned from UofL’s campus since 1995 for similar actions.
In 2017, Wesbecker was also charged with indecent exposure after a woman and her juvenile daughter flagged down an officer at Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue and stated he was in a van, pulled out his penis in front of them and touched himself inappropriately.
Following the 2017 arrest, police said Wesbecker had been cited and arrested numerous times for indecent exposure and he had been convicted in 2014 and 2015.
