Rep. Yarmuth donates congressional salary to Louisville non-profits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth is continuing an annual tradition of donating his congressional salary to city non-profits.
Yarmuth’s office released a notice detailing how his $174,000 salary will be split between 35 organizations, including the Fund for the Arts, the West End School, Planned Parenthood and the Muhammad Ali Center.
The Kentucky representative has donated his salary to local charities for the past 13 years, totaling more than $1.5 million.
